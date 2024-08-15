WWE Star Raquel Rodriguez Offers Health Update

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez offered an update on her health via her Instagram stories, after being away from the ring since defeating Chelsea Green during an episode of "WWE Raw" on February 26. Rodriguez revealed in January she had been diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, which causes her skin to swell up and turn red, especially on her face. Initially, Rodriguez thought she was suffering from eczema, before receiving the diagnosis that kept her from traveling, training, and wrestling. She said in another post she didn't want to be on camera or look in the mirror. Rodriguez appears to be doing much better in her latest Instagram update from Alliance Regenerative Center in Clermont, Florida, which she talked up throughout her stories.

"We're getting some bloodwork done, just to make sure everything's still function good, hormones, thyroid, doing a full panel," Rodriguez revealed before swinging her phone camera around to show her father. "I'm here with my dad ... We also got into the hyperbaric chamber." Rodrigeuz touted that "amazing" therapies would be coming to the center in Florida, and would be available to everyone. In a second Instagram story, she said she received cellular therapy through the center's partnership with a clinic in Mexico.

"Guys, I'm being honest with you, my skin has not looked or felt this great in months, and you know how long it's been," she said. In a third story, the former champion shared a post from Natalya, who posted a video of Rodriguez training in the ring. Rodriguez's last big match was at Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, where Becky Lynch defeated Rodriguez, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Naomi to become number one contender to the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

