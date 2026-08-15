MFT (With Haku) Win Triple Threat Tag Match, Claim WWE Tag Titles On SmackDown

MFT are your new WWE tag team champions after defeating R-Truth and Damien Priest and the War Raiders on "WWE SmackDown."

Early on, all six men brawled in the ring. After Tama sent Erik out of the ring, he and Talla battled with the War Raiders on the outside. Truth helped Priest off the top rope to take out the other teams.

During the break, Tama headbutted Ivar out of the ring and struck Truth. MFT isolated R-Truth, but he eventually fought out of it and decked Tama. Truth sent Tama out of the ring. Priest tagged in and took on War Raiders. He planted Ivar. Truth tagged in and they double-teamed Ivar. Talla sent down the champs. Ivar landed a cannonball in the corner. War Raiders landed a pop up power slam on Tama. Talla took out War Raiders & Truth. Ivar & Priest double-teamed Talla.

Truth locked the STFU in on Talla. Erik broke it up and took them both out. Priest connected with a big boot on Erik. On the outside, he charged at them, but War Raiders sent him through the time keepers area. Truth took down Tama with shoulder tackles and landed the Five Knuckle Shuffle. He set up for an AA, but Tama escaped. MFT landed My Brother's Keeper, an assisted powerbomb, for the win.

After the match, they celebrated in the ring with their dad, Haku. Haku arrived two weeks ago and MFT attacked R-Truth, Priest, and the War Raiders after their title-for-title match ended in a no contest.