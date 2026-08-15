Jacy Jayne Defeats Tiffany Stratton On WWE Smackdown, Wins Women's US Championship

Jacy Jayne is the new Women's United States Champion after defeating Tiffany Stratton, with the help of her Fatal Influence stablemates, on Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown." At the end of the match, Stratton chose to protect interim WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green at ringside, rather than put Jayne away.

Stratton was already hurt, with her ribs injured in storyline, after protecting Green from an attack by Lash Legend and Nia Jax. Jayne immediately went on the offensive to start out their match, getting Stratton into the corner. Stratton tried to rally after she dodged a senton by Jayne, but she had to deal with Lainey Reid on the apron. Jayne hit her with a backstabber while she was distracted.

Reid interfered once again with Stratton down in the corner. Jayne hit a cannonball, and sent Stratton flying down to the floor when the champion tried to go to the top rope. Stratton was met by Green on the outside, and almost got the surprise pin when Jayne got back in the ring.

Stratton took Jayne down with a cartwheel Alabama Slam and a Swanton. Jayne still managed to kick out, and was met with more offense by the champion, including a springboard stunner and a rolling senton. Jayne got her knees up for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, targeting Stratton's injured ribs. The champion dodged the Rolling Encore and got Jayne back in position for the moonsault, but protected Green by flying to take out Fatal Influence on the outside instead of hitting the move in the ring.

When Stratton rolled back to the inside, Jayne nailed her with the Rolling Encore for the victory. A horrified Green attempted to comfort a downed Stratton in the ring as Jayne, Reid, and Fallon Henley celebrated on the outside.