Nick Aldis Refuses To Strip Chelsea Green Of Interim WWE Women's Title On SmackDown

Chelsea Green has 30 days to heal from the broken orbital bone she suffered last week, find a face mask to protect herself, and defend her interim WWE Women's Championship, according to General Manager Nick Aldis on Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown." Aldis opened the show by calling out Green to address her injury, teasing forcing the star to vacate the title.

Green came out with a black eye and Aldis said he knows how hard she's worked, but he talked to medical staff and he couldn't let her compete with a broken eye socket, and she needed to relinquish the title. As the crowd booed loudly, Green said she knew her win was too good to be true. She said anytime something good happens to her in the business, something bad follows. Green said she's always the comic relief and the "perfect opponent for the rest of the girls," but never the champion.

The star ranted that she has missed weddings, funerals, and has broken bones while leaving her blood, sweat and tears in the ring. She said she thought Aldis would understand her big moment, after he competed himself in his first WWE match at SummerSlam. She handed him the title and started to walk up the ramp, when Aldis called after her that he, as Nick Aldis, the man, not the general manager, couldn't strip her of the championship.

He gave Green the 30-day stipulation, before the pair were confronted by GUNTHER, which led to the WWE Women's Championship verbally fighting back against the star. Her husband, Matt Cardona, came out to make the physical save before the pair had an impromptu match.