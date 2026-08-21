WWE's Ethan Page Recalls Mooning 'Modern Family' Star

Ethan Page didn't earn his "All Ego" moniker in wrestling by being polite and moral. He earned it by being an impolite showboater. Before showcasing this persona in front of millions under the WWE banner, he held a test run with it in the independent scene, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, to be exact. While wrestling there, the former NXT Champion recalled how surreal it was to see Hollywood celebrities in attendance at such a small venue. To show his appreciation for their visits, Page gave them a performance they could talk about, specifically toward "Modern Family" actress Sofia Vergara.

"Sofía Vergara was there and I pulled my butt out," Page said in a deadpan way on "Pod Meets World." "I don't know why I remember that. Oh, because there's a picture of it...Then, Ronda [Rousey] came one time, and she was 'rousy' in the front row...And I just remember the buzz of the audience was just like, oh, this is weird. Like anyone can kind of show up."

Page hasn't given the WWE Universe a full moon image yet. Instead, he is focused on earning his first main roster gold since joining the "WWE Raw" brand immediately after WrestleMania 42. His targeted title is none other than the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship. Though he's had several unsuccessful challenges, he is certain that his time with the title will come very soon.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Pod Meets World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.