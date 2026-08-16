TNA's Matt Hardy Comments On WWE NXT Debut Of Zilla Fatu

Another member of The Bloodline has arrived in WWE, this time with the aim of capturing "WWE NXT's" biggest prize. Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga, made that clear when he interrupted the main event match between Cruz Montana and Grayson Waller, then stared down NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo as the August 11 edition of "NXT" went off the air.

According to TNA star Matt Hardy, the "NXT" brand — not "WWE SmackDown" or "WWE Raw" — seems to be the best fit for Zilla's first steps in WWE. "I think, right now, I'm very happy to see him in NXT," Matt said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "I think he could use a very good run in NXT, really become established on his own as a Zilla Fatu, as an individual character, not just lumped into all the Samoans, because once you get into the whole Bloodline, it's kind of hard to stand out.

"I think he could get a good run at NXT. He could really stand out himself. He's a very talented guy. He can also learn television very well, learn how to work television very well while he's there at NXT. I just think that experience of working that WWE product without the full pressure of main roster and big shows on you, I think that would be very beneficial for him."

As Matt alluded to, several other members of Zilla's large family currently work on WWE's main roster: Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Talla Tonga, and Nia Jax. In Zilla's case, he came to WWE following a run on the independent wrestling circuit. At 4th Rope Wrestling and House of Glory, he even shared a ring with the Hardy Boys, with Matt describing their matches as a fun experience. Now, he hopes to see the young star spread his wings and make a mark in wrestling's biggest company.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.