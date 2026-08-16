TNA's Matt Hardy Talks Simmering WWE Feud Between Bron Breakker And Oba Femi

A Bron Breakker-Oba Femi match is seemingly imminent as tension between the two only continues to grow on WWE television. TNA star Matt Hardy hopes it stays that way for a while, too.

"It's extremely interesting, too, because you have two guys that want to ascend up the ladder," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "So it's going to be interesting just to see what direction they go with that. Hopefully, they drag this out. I would like to see this be a really good, intense story where they do a little bit of back and forth."

The Breakker-Femi feud sparked in the aftermath of WWE SummerSlam as the latter received a nod of approval from Paul Heyman, who serves as the manager of the former's faction. The two powerhouses then stared each other down on the "WWE Raw" stage, with Breakker left thinking that Femi tried to get in his way. One week later, Femi did indeed step up to Breakker in an effort to extinguish the post-match attack launched by The Vision onto Akira Tozawa.

Addressing the possibility of Femi turning heel in the midst of this rivalry, Hardy noted that, if given the creative pencil, he'd maintain "The Ruler's" status as a hero to the fans. "I think he's too over," Hardy said. "I think people like him. Especially with his character, he's this monster. Just to point out the obvious, just being Black and being so popular, I think it's very good to have a character like that be a big babyface and represent your company. I would leave him as a babyface right now."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.