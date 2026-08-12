Bully Ray Identifies 'The Best Part' About WWE Feud Between Bron Breakker & Oba Femi

Bron Breakker and Oba Femi seem to be on a collision course in WWE, and Bully Ray has discussed what he loves about the feud so far.

Breakker and Femi have come face-to-face over the last two weeks on "WWE Raw," with the two having to be separated on this past week's show. Ray stated on "Busted Open" that it's tough to pick a winner between the two, who are touted to be the next big stars of WWE, which makes it exciting.

"In the build-up right now with Oba and Bron, you're not quite sure who is the winner at the end result of this. You would think it's Oba. But you don't know for sure because Bron Breakker is a hell of an opponent. And there was a certain trajectory with Bron that they seemed to hit the brakes on," he said. "And they've never planted the seed on this, but you can almost feel that tension of, [Bron telling Oba] 'Hey, mothertrucker, that was my spot you took.'"

The Hall of Famer touched upon Breakker being primed for a top spot in the promotion before injuries and other setbacks, in a way, halted his rise to the top of the card. However, with Femi coming off a career-changing win over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Ray believes that the former NXT Champion may be taking Breakker's spot as the future of WWE.

"We know that Bron was being positioned for one hell of a spot. But that spot kind of got put on the back burner. I remember the day I saw Bron Breakker holding that world championship on his shoulder. Last night, he's holding a tag championship on his shoulder, and Oba just beat The Beast. It's almost like Oba slid into that spot that might have been designed for Bron."

Ray added that it would be dangerous for WWE to suggest that the clash between Breakker and Femi could determine the future of WWE, as he wonders what would happen to the loser, questioning whether they would still be positioned well in WWE.