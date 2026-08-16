WWE's Rey Mysterio Offers Current Thoughts On In-Ring Retirement

Luchador legend Rey Mysterio has enjoyed a lengthy career, winning multiple championships not only in WWE but also in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. But at 51, Mysterio's career is realistically winding down, and while his son Dominik Mysterio wants to retire his father and take his mask, Mysterio is realistic about what's left of his career.

"Man, I honestly most recently have been battling with 'is it getting close to my time to retire?' I certainly don't feel like I am. Like, my body is saying, 'Okay, now it's time,' and I always like to listen to my body," he explained during an interview on the "Raw Recap: WWE Now."

"I am enjoying the position of being AAA's GM and seeing the young rising stars come up in the game, but at the end of the day, it's like... man, I really enjoy what I do on every level," he said. "Obviously I enjoy wrestling a lot more than being behind the cameras, but I do understand that opportunities are very little and there's others that are gonna come before me in the Lucha Libre world, so I am okay with that."

"I think as far as tapping out? I mean, 'never say never,' but it can just pop up one day out of nowhere and say: 'Okay, now it's time!'" you know?" Mysterio admitted.

Mysterio is set to face WWE Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable on this week's "WWE Raw."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Raw Recap: WWE Now," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.