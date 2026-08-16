Chad Gable Set To Defend WWE IC Title Against WWE HOFer

Chad Gable's first test as WWE Intercontinental Champion has been made official. Ahead of Monday night's "WWE Raw" show in Buffalo, General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed that Gable will defend his newly-won title against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

"I come to you today with breaking news, live tomorrow night on the flagship in Buffalo, Chad Gable will put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against the Hall of Famer and the greatest luchador of all time, Rey Mysterio," Pearce said in a social media video, hyping the upcoming broadcast. "That's right. It's Gable versus Rey, live tomorrow night in Buffalo. Speaking of Rey, our tournament to find the challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship who will oppose Roman Reigns in Mexico City continues. Two first round matches: Dragon Lee will oppose El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Rey Fenix goes one-on-one with El Fiscal. In addition, we will have women's action. Sol Ruca goes one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria."

Last week, Gable told Mysterio that he'd be honored to defend the IC Title against him. Mysterio accepted the challenge, noting that, although he's serving as the AAA GM, he still had a lot left in the tank as an in-ring performer too. Gable's upcoming title defense against Mysterio will mark the first televised one of his reign, which began with a victory over Penta, another luchador, at SummerSlam 2026.

Also on "Raw," Pearce reaffirmed that Jey Uso will deliver Solo Sikoa to Roman Reigns, "The Tribal Chief" and current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, as a result of Sikoa's recent main event loss.