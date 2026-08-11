Solo Sikoa Comments On Loss To Jey Uso On WWE Raw, Impending Return To The Bloodline

Last night on "WWE Raw," Jey Uso challenged Solo Sikoa to a match with the condition that if his younger brother lost he would be delivered to the World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and potentially re-join the Bloodline. That said, if Sikoa were to emerge victorious, Uso agreed that the Bloodline would leave him alone going forward. Unfortunately for Sikoa, he was unable to defeat the 11-time tag team champion in the main event, meaning he'll come face-to-face with Reigns next week. Following his loss, Sikoa took to Instagram to address his future, writing "Damn.. I gotta go back."

Over the last month, Sikoa has been allotted more time to cut promos on a weekly basis, which has led fans to fall in love with his comedic personality and push for him to be given a singles run. Additionally, it's been reported that Sikoa is one of the more popular WWE stars backstage, and many of his colleagues are thrilled that he's been given the opportunity to showcase a more comical side to himself on TV.

Earlier this month at SummerSlam, Sikoa teamed with LA Knight and Royce Keys to defeat The Usos and Jacob Fatu in tag team action. However, the Bloodline would get their revenge on the "Raw" that followed SummerSlam, with Fatu defeating Keys in a Street Fight, leading the former AEW star to suffer a kayfabe injury.

During the same episode, Knight confronted Reigns and made it known that he's coming for the World Heavyweight Championship, but with the "OTC" also preparing to defend his title against the Luchador who wins the No.1 contender's tournament on "Raw" in Mexico next month, it's uncertain when "The Megastar" will get his opportunity. Most importantly, with Sikoa losing to his brother, it remains to be seen if he'll fall in line and help Reigns in his potential feud with Knight, or if he will continue to rebel against the Bloodline.