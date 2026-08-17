AEW Star Switchblade Jay White & His Wife Expecting Their First Child

"Switchblade" Jay White returned to All Elite Wrestling at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026, coming to the aid of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in their match with The Dogs after a 14 month lay-off. While he's getting AEW journey back on track after such a long time away from wrestling due to injuries, he will be embarking on an exciting new journey away from the ring as he will become a father for the first time.

White's wife, Savanna Rae White, announced on her Instagram page that the couple will be expecting their first child next year, with Savanna captioning the image with "Our favorite valentine arrives February 2027." People from all over the wrestling world sent their congrats in the comments section, such as current WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green, current WWE Superstar Bronson Reed, and former WWE Superstar Tanga Loa. On the AEW side, Renee Paquette, Dana Massie (wife of Matt Jackson), and White's stable, The Bang Bang Gang, all congratulated the couple. Austin Gunn of The Bang Bang Gang even posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) how excited to be a "Bang Bang Uncle."

As the clock counts down to the birth of his first child, "Switchblade" still has a lot to focus on in his immediate future in AEW. White defeated David Finlay to advance to the quarter finals of the AEW Continental Challenge Cup, where the two finalists will fight over the AEW Continental Championship at AEW All In London 2026 on August 30. White could meet Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli, Orange Cassidy, Hechicero, Kyle O'Reilly, or Nigel McGuinness in the next round, with the draw for the quarter finals taking place on Monday evening. With that said, it has been rumored that McGuinness got injured during his first round match, and his status will be addressed as the draw takes place.