WWE's Lola Vice Says Goodbye To AAA Fanbase Amid Main Roster Rumors
Earlier this month, Lola Vice bid farewell to "WWE NXT" after her undefeated streak in Underground Matches came to an end when she lost to Kendal Grey for the NXT Women's Championship. After Vice's announcement, it was reported that she would likely be called up to the main roster and join "WWE SmackDown" with her real-life partner Damian Priest while continuing to work in AAA. However, after losing the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles alongside Mr. Iguana at Verano de Escándalo, Vice said goodbye to the Mexican promotion and its fans as she looks to be shifting her focus to WWE's main roster going forward.
"At first it was, 'It will only be three weeks, maybe just a match.' I came here and fell in love with Mexico; I fell in love with AAA, but much more. I had never fought outside of NXT or WWE. This here taught me to appreciate where I was, appreciate the wrestlers in Mexico, how hard they work, and have the courage and motivation to develop my career because, the truth is, I want to be the best in the world. I knew that coming to Mexico was the only way I could regain my confidence and develop as a wrestler ... I won the NXT Championship, I worked here and in 'NXT' full-time for a year, and I really appreciate the way people cheered for me because there was a point that I didn't believe in myself and they gave me the encouragement to move forward."
Lola Vice thanks Mr. Iguana as she walks away from AAA
Shortly after making her AAA debut in the summer of 2025, Vice began to partner with Mr. Iguana on a regular basis and they quickly became one of the brand's most popular tag teams. The duo would hold the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles for 168 days and after they dropped the gold at Verano de Escándalo, Vice thanked Mr. Iguana for teaching her how to remove any anxiety and practice being in the moment as a professional wrestler.
"The best thing I take are the memories, being in the ring with Mr. Iguana, watching him enjoy the moment. That taught me to enjoy what I'm doing, not to get so nervous and have fun at the moment. All that helped me to be the wrestler I am today. I will be back one day as a bigger star, but I will never forget AAA and the Mexicans. Thank you for trusting me, and me and Mr. Iguana will always be together."
At this time, it's yet to be confirmed when Vice will be making her debut on the main roster, especially with two of her former "NXT" colleagues, Blake Monroe and Tatum Paxley, recently joining the women's division on "SmackDown." Vice initially struggled to capture gold during her four-year stint with the developmental brand, but this past April, she silenced any critics by winning her first NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver.