WWE's Lola Vice Says Goodbye To AAA Fanbase Amid Main Roster Rumors

Earlier this month, Lola Vice bid farewell to "WWE NXT" after her undefeated streak in Underground Matches came to an end when she lost to Kendal Grey for the NXT Women's Championship. After Vice's announcement, it was reported that she would likely be called up to the main roster and join "WWE SmackDown" with her real-life partner Damian Priest while continuing to work in AAA. However, after losing the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles alongside Mr. Iguana at Verano de Escándalo, Vice said goodbye to the Mexican promotion and its fans as she looks to be shifting her focus to WWE's main roster going forward.

"At first it was, 'It will only be three weeks, maybe just a match.' I came here and fell in love with Mexico; I fell in love with AAA, but much more. I had never fought outside of NXT or WWE. This here taught me to appreciate where I was, appreciate the wrestlers in Mexico, how hard they work, and have the courage and motivation to develop my career because, the truth is, I want to be the best in the world. I knew that coming to Mexico was the only way I could regain my confidence and develop as a wrestler ... I won the NXT Championship, I worked here and in 'NXT' full-time for a year, and I really appreciate the way people cheered for me because there was a point that I didn't believe in myself and they gave me the encouragement to move forward."