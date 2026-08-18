AEW's Mercedes Mone Reflects On 16-Year Wrestling Career, Including WWE's Sasha Banks

Mercedes Moné has reminisced fondly about her pro wrestling career after completing 16 years in the business.

She spoke to her "Mone Mag" about how she didn't know how far she could go or what she could achieve in pro wrestling at the beginning of her career.

"Mercedes KV. Sasha Banks. Mercedes Moné. Three names. Three eras. One dream. This month marks 16 YEARS since I started my professional wrestling journey. SIXTEEN!!! Sometimes I really have to stop and let that sink in. When I first stepped into a wrestling ring as Mercedes KV, I had a dream. I didn't know exactly where that dream would take me," she began.

She assessed each part of her career — the indies, WWE, and her current persona in AEW — and reflected on how she evolved as a person and a wrestler through each part. She believes the first part of her career as Mercedes KV was where she learned the craft and laid the foundation for what was to come. She then moved on to her time in WWE and AEW, analyzing what her goals were in each promotion.

"There were so many moments when we were told what women couldn't do. Couldn't main event. Couldn't carry certain matches. Couldn't draw. Couldn't have the same opportunities. Couldn't make history. So every time another door opened, I wanted to kick that thing WIDE open for the women coming behind us," she said about her WWE stint before speaking about her time in AEW. "The CEO. This era has been about something completely different. Freedom. Betting on myself. Trusting myself. Taking everything I've learned throughout my career and asking: How much bigger can this dream become? I wanted to go global. So I did. Japan. Mexico. AEW. Championships around the world. New opponents. New styles. New challenges. New history."

She rounded off by saying that the greatest accomplishment of her career is that she became the person she wanted to be. Mone looked forward to the future and the next 20 years ahead, and also thanked her loyal fans for sticking by her.