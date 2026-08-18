WWE NXT's Zaria Explains How She Plans To Stand Out As Women's North American Champ

"WWE NXT" North American Champion Zaria retained her title last week over Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair, thanks to a distraction when Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox's backstage brawl made it to the outside. Zaria used the distraction to land an F5 to pick up the win. Sinclair earned the match after taking the champ to a time-limit draw the week before.

On "Busted Open After Dark", Zaria said that previous North American Champions have given away title shots without their challengers having to work for it. "I think people should go through multiple matches. I think there should be tournaments for this. Like to randomly offer someone a match, like what did you really do to really earn this championship? Sometimes there's no Number One contenders, it's people like Wren who go to Stone – who talks to people all day and just says, 'yeah, whatever' – and then you get a championship match." Zaria said she worked for two years to get that title and believes other women have to work harder to get a shot. Even though the division is good, she's going to challenge them to be better and elevate the division even more.

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