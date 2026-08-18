GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Explains Why He's Giving Former WWE Talent 'Second Chance'

Once again, GCW came out of a weekend staring down controversy thanks to their decision to use Drake Younger, fka "WWE NXT" referee Drake Wuertz, who has drawn criticism in the past for anti-mask/anti-vax views and transphobic remarks, among other things. Younger attempted to apologize for his past behavior during his second GCW appearance, but the criticism continued, leading to GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale taking to X on Monday evening to explain himself.

"In the past, Drake Wuertz shared some extreme views," Lauderdale tweeted. "He spread a rhetoric that was offensive to many and in some cases, dangerous. What makes him worthy of a second chance & why does that second chance come in GCW of all places? The answer to that question is personal to me..."

In an accompanied statement, Lauderdale discussed his struggles with opiate addiction back in 2012, revealing that Younger had been the only one who reached out to help Lauderdale, taking him to an NA meeting. Lauderdale believes Younger saved his life by giving him a second chance, and claimed to have been waiting years to return the favor.

In the past, Drake Wuertz shared some extreme views. He spread a rhetoric that was offensive to many and in some cases, dangerous. What makes him worthy of a second chance & why does that second chance come in GCW of all places? The answer to that question is personal to me... pic.twitter.com/GkLBE1bWK6 — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) August 18, 2026

In subsequent posts, Lauderdale acknowledged this would not be a popular decision, but held firm on it. He also noted that he would "end the experiment" if Younger proved he hadn't changed, and that Younger's salary for this past weekend was donated to LGBTQ+ organization Garden State Equality, at Younger's request.

"Cool story bro... but that doesn't have anything to do with me and it doesn't change the fact that he said and did some fucked up shit. Why should I care?" pic.twitter.com/YRrJbyY5Kc — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) August 18, 2026

"ok cool... but what has he done to show he's changed? Talk is cheap...." pic.twitter.com/PblG40sopl — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) August 18, 2026

"So that's it? We are just supposed to take your word for it and move along?" pic.twitter.com/EvB1sSsvmN — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) August 18, 2026

Using proceeds from his pay for this weekends appearances, Drake has asked GCW to make a donation on his behalf in the amount of $250 to Garden State Equality. GSE is NJ's largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group. Hopefully this is the first many actions on the path to proving change... pic.twitter.com/T6Z0PgfvOu — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) August 18, 2026

Though he's been out of the spotlight, Younger had remained active on the indies since his WWE release, notably working for XPW, CZW, and Juggalo Championship Wrestling, and would apologize for his previous behavior during a JCW show in August 2025. He would go on hiatus at the start of 2026 before returning to GCW this past weekend. Oddly enough, this was not Younger's first GCW related appearance since his WWE departure, as he worked a cross promoted GCW/Juggalo Championship Wrestling joint show in August, just weeks after his first apology.