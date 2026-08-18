Zilla Fatu Talks WWE NXT Debut With Hall Of Famer Booker T

Zilla Fatu debuted on "WWE NXT" last week and made a big impact by interfering in the number one contender's match between Grayson Waller and Cruz Montana before staring down NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo. Before finally debuting in WWE, where many of his family members have carved their names in wrestling history, Fatu wrestled for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling.

The pair have had their differences, with Fatu once leaving the promotion due to "irreconcilable differences," but they have since patched things up. Fatu, the son of the late WWE star Umaga, appeared on "Hall of Fame" with Booker T to speak on his debut, and said he felt blessed and ready to go.

"I did exactly what was told [to me] and I put my flavor on it," Fatu said. "We did it like that and we had fun. Right before I went out, I just said a quick prayer to myself and I knew my dad was there... Right before I slid in [the ring,] I looked at Book, I was like, 'Okay, yup. As long as he's looking, we're good...' It was a memory I'll never forget. I'm ready to start this new journey."

Booker T said that it felt like just yesterday when Fatu walked into his school, and called "NXT" just a "pit stop" for the young star. He told Fatu how proud of him he is for putting in the work, and said he knows Umaga is smiling down on him.

"I don't think I was harder on anybody that's ever come through Reality of Wrestling than I was on this kid," Booker T said. "Because I could see myself [in him.]"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.