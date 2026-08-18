Cruz Montana Wants To Help Return WWE NXT To Its 'Glory Days'

Upon arriving to "WWE NXT," Cruz Montana (formerly known as Mike Santana) made it clear that his eyes were laid on the NXT Championship. Beyond that, he wants to restore the brand's previous prestige.

"I think NXT is about to get crazy," Montana recently told "Complex Graps." "I think the last few weeks, we put a shot in the arm, and we ready to go. Being part of that and being on the forefront of that is a huge deal to me. I want to bring this brand back to its glory days and what it used to be. Not saying that the young guys and girls here haven't been putting in work, because they have. That no shot on them. They've been doing their thing, but now with more experienced people coming in, more fresh faces and stuff like that, we're about to see a totally different NXT. It's going to get rowdy. Everybody's going to have to step the hell up. I'm not going to say it. I'm going to show it."

In "NXT's" early days, names such as Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Kevin Owens rose to prominence. More recent years have produced stars like Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Fatal Influence. The current "NXT" landscape boasts a mix of in-ring veterans and rising talents with backgrounds on the indie wrestling circuit, other sports, or fitness.

Montana came aboard to "NXT" on the heels of runs in AEW and TNA, the latter in which he enjoyed two reigns as TNA World Champion. On Tuesday night, his budding storyline with Zilla Fatu will continue as he plans to call out The Bloodline member for the surprise mid-match interruption made last week.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Complex Graps" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.