Bully Ray Says WWE Raw Was 'A Great Night' For Both Solo Sikoa And LA Knight

The main event segment of "WWE Raw" saw World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and the Usos laid out, after Solo Sikoa hit the "Tribal Chief" with a Samoan Spike rather than join the Bloodline again. Sikoa was backed up by LA Knight, who wants a title shot against Reigns, and notably, Jacob Fatu stayed back as the chaos unfolded.

The segment was well-received online, and fans in the arena cheered loudly when Sikoa hit Reigns with his finisher. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray said that Sikoa has done a 180 when it comes to his personality, which has gotten him over with fans.

"I think it's a case of, 'We like Solo. We're entertained by Solo,'" he said. "'Solo is fun. We like Solo's new personality. Screw you, Roman, for how you're trying to impose your will on him,' and that's where I think the definitive boos come from."

Bully Ray said that the crowd has cheered Reigns over Jacob Fatu and Seth Rollins in recent months, and the boos the "Tribal Chief" is getting now is all thanks to Sikoa. He said fans probably aren't quite sure why they never liked Sikoa in the first place, before remembering it was because he was originally by Reigns' side. He believes that the babyfaces involved in the big "Raw" segment did well.

"Last night could have been a great redemption night for LA Knight, but I think it was a great night for LA Knight and Solo Sikoa," he said. "I think it was a smart move by the WWE, not just making it about LA Knight. I think him standing side-by-side with Solo at the end of the night helps LA Knight."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.