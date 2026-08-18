Bully Ray Reveals One Element Of WWE Raw Main Event Segment That Didn't Work For Him

Instead of falling in line with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and rejoining the Bloodline following a loss to Jey Uso last week, Solo Sikoa hit Reigns with a Samoan Spike and took out his brothers to escape alongside LA Knight to end "WWE Raw." While the segment was well-received online, "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray explained there was something glaring about it that just didn't work for him.

He wondered why Jacob Fatu chose to just stand in the corner and watch the physicality of the segment, including the spike to Reigns, unfold. Co-host Dave LaGreca reminded him that earlier, Reigns had told Fatu to stay back.

"I hope that they really, really clear and clean that up, because the 'Samoan Werewolf' Jacob Fatu, who feels as credible as a killer these days with his look, his demeanor, his stoic-ness, looks as much of a killer these days as he ever had, just stood there and took it all in," Bully Ray said. "Am I to assume that Roman Reigns backed up Jacob Fatu and said, 'Hey, do what I tell you to do. Just stay in the corner. Do what you're told.' Then, Jacob thought that that meant, 'Stay in the corner, even after Solo hits me with a Samoan Spike?'"

Bully Ray said it was a great segment, and he liked that WWE didn't rush it, and most everything was easy to understand. He said everything from the holding back of Knight after he came out to interfere, to the spike on Reigns, "unfolded wonderfully,' but Fatu standing back took him out of things.

"Am I just to assume that Jacob is that much of a simpleton that he really thought that Roman meant, 'Stay in the corner, even if somebody spikes me in the throat?'" he questioned.