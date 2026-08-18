Bully Ray Reveals One Element Of WWE Raw Main Event Segment That Didn't Work For Him
Instead of falling in line with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and rejoining the Bloodline following a loss to Jey Uso last week, Solo Sikoa hit Reigns with a Samoan Spike and took out his brothers to escape alongside LA Knight to end "WWE Raw." While the segment was well-received online, "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray explained there was something glaring about it that just didn't work for him.
He wondered why Jacob Fatu chose to just stand in the corner and watch the physicality of the segment, including the spike to Reigns, unfold. Co-host Dave LaGreca reminded him that earlier, Reigns had told Fatu to stay back.
"I hope that they really, really clear and clean that up, because the 'Samoan Werewolf' Jacob Fatu, who feels as credible as a killer these days with his look, his demeanor, his stoic-ness, looks as much of a killer these days as he ever had, just stood there and took it all in," Bully Ray said. "Am I to assume that Roman Reigns backed up Jacob Fatu and said, 'Hey, do what I tell you to do. Just stay in the corner. Do what you're told.' Then, Jacob thought that that meant, 'Stay in the corner, even after Solo hits me with a Samoan Spike?'"
Bully Ray said it was a great segment, and he liked that WWE didn't rush it, and most everything was easy to understand. He said everything from the holding back of Knight after he came out to interfere, to the spike on Reigns, "unfolded wonderfully,' but Fatu standing back took him out of things.
"Am I just to assume that Jacob is that much of a simpleton that he really thought that Roman meant, 'Stay in the corner, even if somebody spikes me in the throat?'" he questioned.
Usos Named Bloodline's 'Captains'
Fatu begrudgingly joined the Bloodline himself, alongside Reigns and the Usos, after he lost a World Heavyweight Championship match to Reigns at Clash in Italy, and was made to acknowledge the "Tribal Chief" on the following Monday's edition of "Raw." Bully Ray noted that Fatu put everything on the line against Reigns, and he didn't just fall in line out of nowhere. There was, however, another point of the segment on Monday that made him think Fatu could soon change allegiances.
"I think if given the opportunity, we could see Jacob join Solo, and it could go back to the ula fala thing," he said. "It did feel odd in the middle of that segment for Roman just to go ahead and acknowledge Jimmy and Jey. Normally in the family, they'd have a ceremony... They would promote something like that. They slipped that into the middle of that segment for a reason, and the reason, most likely, is that... so Jacob could feel a little bit slighted by not getting acknowledged, thus getting passed over."
Fatu was noticeably perturbed by Reigns gifting the Usos their own ula falas after Fatu was the one who took out Sikoa with a superkick, then the Tongan Death Grip. During his presentation, Reigns called Jimmy and Jey his "captains" and put them over for making and executing their own plans.
By the end of the segment, Knight and Sikoa laid out everyone by Fatu. "The Samoan Werewolf" remained standing in the corner with Reigns in the ring, as the show went off the air.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.