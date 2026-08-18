Dave Meltzer Reveals NJPW's Reasoning Behind 2026 G1 Climax Finals Booking

Another edition of New Japan's G1 Climax tournament is in the books, and many were left satisfied by this year's tournament, particularly the finals between Ryohei Oiwa and Yuya Uemura. Just days removed from the match, many are labeling it as an instant classic, and a match on par with some of the best matches this year. Reviewing the match on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer gave plenty of credit to both Oiwa and Uemura, but also felt that the finals worked so well because of how the tournament was put together by New Japan booked Gedo.

"They really booked this tournament well," Meltzer said. "And the key was...this is where Gedo had been so slow on the draw, painfully slow. But I think that he finally figured out that to turn this thing around, you got to get these guys over, you know, some new people over. And the people were dying for it. They wanted somebody who had never won the G1 in the finals, and had never been IWGP champion in the finals. And these were the two guys. Uemera and Oiwa were the two guys, and they were just ready."

In the end, Oiwa prevailed over Uemura, earning himself a match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Yota Tsuji. Following the likes of Konosuke Takeshita and stablemate Zack Sabre Jr. over the last few years, Oiwa has elected to have his title match earlier than Wrestle Kingdom, instead challenging Tsuji at King of Pro Wrestling in October. The two had met in Block A of the G1, with Tsuji prevailing over Oiwa in a little more than nineteen and a half minutes.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription