WWE NXT GM Makes Triple Threat Title Match For Heatwave

After Zilla Fatu caused a no-contest in their number one contender's match on last week's edition of "WWE NXT," both Grayson Waller and Cruz Montana will compete in a triple threat match against Tony D'Angelo for his NXT Championship at "NXT" Heatwave on August 30. General Manager Robert Stone made the match official on Tuesday's edition of the show.

Montana opened the show and told Fatu he'd be waiting for him in the parking lot, but he came back inside the WWE Performance Center to confront Waller, as Waller was declaring himself number one contender in a promo segment with D'Angelo.

After the champion made his entrance, Montana came back through the crowd and said he'd run through Waller, and Fatu could get some too, if he showed up. Montana said he'd be the one challenging D'Angelo at Heatwave.

That all brought out Stone, who made the match official for the premium live event, after agreeing both Waller and Montana were screwed by Fatu last week. After announcing the Heatwave bout, he told the men to leave Fatu to him when he arrived, as the star still needed to sign his official WWE contract.