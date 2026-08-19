WWE NXT - 8/18/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 We Loved

I'm all for attempting to pop a rating on weekly television, especially when it comes to "NXT," but the fact Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars' feud-ending weaponized steel cage match is taking place next Tuesday and not at "NXT" Heatwave is really strange.

I knew these guys were set for a grudge match, the third match of their series following Lennox kicking Shugars out of DarkState back in mid-May, after their bout last week put them at one win each. Adding the cage match to the Heatwave card would have rounded it out at six matches total, with the stipulation match being the only one without a title on the line. To me, that's a solid premium live event, but I guess WWE creative doesn't think the same.

The pair had a really fantastic side-by-side interview segment tonight, in separate rooms to prevent any physicality. While Lennox held his own, Shugars once again was the star of the show, with his witty comebacks and just overall charisma and energy. His cadence and delivery are so good, he's just such a natural. If he's getting handed a script to memorize, he's doing a fantastic job of making it seem like he's not.

As exciting as the match is going to be, and I love myself a good cage match, it also sucks because I'm hopeful Shugars is going to win this one, and it would have been nice to see it happen on a bigger stage after all this time. This feud has been going on way too long, and he deserves something bigger coming out of it. Thankfully, Lennox mentioned, and was deadly serious, in their segment tonight that "this is where their story ends." Maybe that's why I initially assumed it was at Heatwave in the first place.

While I can't say I have much hope for DarkState following this grudge match, whether Lennox wins or loses, Shugars is destined to be a star on his own very soon. A victory here would certainly help him get there quicker, and a victory on a PLE would have really made more sense, if that's the direction they're going with him. All I can do now is be hopeful these two get the main event next week, and with all the craziness that's going on in "NXT" these days, I honestly can't be too sure about that.

Written by Daisy Ruth