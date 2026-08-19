AJ Styles Offers High Praise To WWE Star: 'Greatest Luchador Ever'

This past Monday, one of the acclaimed "WWE Raw" matches of the year took place when Chad Gable defended his Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio, with fans especially praising the Mexican-American star for still performing at a high-level at 51 years of age. Former WWE Champion and recently retired star AJ Styles was particularly impressed with Mysterio's performance on Monday, sharing some serious praise for "The Master of the 619" on social media.

"Yeah, he's one of the greatest to ever do it. He is the greatest Luchador ever! Timeless @reymysterio"

Yeah, he's one of the greatest to ever do it. He is the greatest Luchador ever! Timeless @reymysterio https://t.co/wx0ALPa1pP — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) August 18, 2026

Many fans compared Mysterio's clash with Gable to his iconic matches with Kurt Angle throughout the 2000s, as both men specifically performed certain moves in the ring on Monday that were call-backs to "The Ultimate Underdog's" battles with the "Olympic Hero." Despite his performance, Mysterio continues to struggle to capture the Intercontinental Championship this year, as he's now lost his last three opportunities to win the title.

Along with being a member of the "Raw" roster, Mysterio is also the General Manager of AAA and recently announced a number-one contender's tournament for Roman Reigns's World Heavyweight Championship, consisting of Luchadores only. The winner of the competition will challenge Reigns on Monday, September 14 when "Raw" returns to Mexico City for the first time since 2011. At this time, Penta, La Parka, Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee are the last four competitors remaining in the tournament, with the semi-finals set to take place next week on "Raw."