WWE's Nattie Offers Update On Total Divas Return

In recent years, the former cast of "Total Divas" have talked more and more about the show, with most of them sharing the desire to bring it back for the current women's roster. As a staple of "Total Divas," Nattie commented on the efforts between her and the Bellas to reboot their reality TV show during an interview with the "Battleground Podcast."

"The Bella Twins and myself have never ever stopped fighting for Total Divas to come back," she proclaimed. "We want it back more than anything, and we are not taking our foot off the gas on it."

Nattie acknowledged how many of her peers want the show back, and how many newcomers to WWE were inspired by the show. According to Nattie, Blake Monroe, Izzy Dame, and Bianca Belair all wanted to get into the promotion because of their show.

"You see so many women that were inspired by Total Divas and what we did on that show," she said. "Like, I was lucky enough and fortunate enough to be on that show for all nine seasons. I was the only cast member that was never not on the show, because I was full of a lot of drama too."

She further emphasized that "Total Divas" was extremely special to her and again asserted that she and the Bellas are not going to stop their campaign to bring the show back and that she believes that WWE President Nick Khan is in their corner on the matter.

"He listens to us, so it's great, it's great having a boss that just is like, 'Okay, you guys want to do something? How is it going to be good, what are we gonna do?'" she claimed.

Wrestlers aren't the only ones hoping for a return, as broadcaster Cathy Kelley also wants the series to return.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.