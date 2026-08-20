WWE's Kevin Owens: 'The Women Of NXT Are Kind Of Whipping The Dude's A**es Right Now'

Kevin Owens made his name in "WWE NXT" before becoming a mainstay on the main roster, and he has shared his thoughts on the brand's current talent.

There's been a host of call-ups from "NXT" over the last six months, from Trick Williams and Oba Femi to Blake Monroe and the Fatal Influence faction. Owens, in an interview with "Faces," assessed the "NXT" roster and didn't single out one standout name, but categorically stated that the women's stars on the brand are outperforming their male counterparts.

"It's very hard to nail one down, and you know, I'm going to echo what Grayson Waller said on NXT a few weeks ago. There's a lot of very talented people in NXT, but the women of NXT are kind of whipping the dudes' asses right now as far as in-ring work and performance. So I don't want to just single out one, but there's a few guys to keep an eye on for sure," said Owens.

"NXT" is set to travel to Canada for a few shows in October, and Owens explained what fans in his home country can expect from shows featuring WWE's young stars. He reiterated that the women will be the ones who impress the most on those shows.

"I think the people that go see that NXT show, what they'll walk away from talking about is going to be the women on the show because they're all pretty excellent. The future is bright for the women's division in WWE when you see the girls that are in NXT and their work," he added.

The three shows scheduled to be held in Canada on October 15, 16, and 17 are all live events. WWE's main roster is also currently on a tour of Canada, with "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and a few live events being held in the country.