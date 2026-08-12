Grayson Waller Reacts To Debut That Ended WWE NXT

Tuesday night's episode of "NXT" was supposed to end with a new #1 contender for Tony D'Angelo's NXT Championship, with Grayson Waller and Cruz Montana battling it out for that spot. Instead, the situation ended unresolved thanks to Zilla Fatu, with the former indie wrestling star hitting the ring and attacking both men to end the match in a no contest. Shockingly, Waller was not thrilled with the result, and he didn't take long to make his thoughts on the subject heard when he posted on X only a few minutes after "NXT" ended.

"Just what WWE needs, another overrated Uce," Waller tweeted.

Waller is not just being cute, as Fatu is related to the Anoa'i/Fatu Samoan wrestling dynasty as the son of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Umaga, and the cousin of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu. WWE has been expected to sign Fatu since the end of June, and he officially wrapped up his independent commitments this past weekend. Some had wondered if Fatu would immediately join his cousins in the Bloodline upon signing with WWE, though that doesn't appear likely following last night.

As for Waller, Fatu's debut will at least give him another grievance. The former WWE Tag Team Champion hasn't been shy about sharing those since returning to "NXT" weeks ago, where he launched into a verbal assault against former partner Austin Theory, the "NXT" men's division, TNA, and Montana, among other targets. Whether he'll still be in contention for the NXT Championship is another question as Fatu's interference leaves an open question regarding who will challenge D'Angelo in the near distant future.