AEW's Nigel McGuinness Reportedly Pulled From ROH Death Before Dishonor Title Match

AEW star Nigel McGuinness is working an injury angle as he competes in the Continental Challenge Cup, and now, he's been reportedly pulled from a match. According to PWInsider Wednesday night, McGuinness is no longer working ROH Death Before Dishonor at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Friday.

McGuinness was set to challenge Ring of Honor Pure Champion Lee Moriarty for the title. PWI reported McGuinness will no longer compete at the pay-per-view, and Moriarty's new opponent will be either Katsuyori Shibata or Wheeler Yuta.

The outlet did not confirm why McGuinness was pulled from the bout. There was even a stipulation set for the match, and if the AEW star failed to take the title from Moriarty, he'd never be able to compete in ROH again.

McGuinness suffered a reportedly worked, despite initial reports, ankle injury in his first-round Continental Challenge Cup match against Shibata on the August 12 edition of "AEW Collision." He revealed in a video posted to AEW's X (formerly Twitter) account, while wearing a boot, that he was going to push through in the challenge despite the injury.

Despite the injury, and a noticeable limp during his entrance while still wearing the boot, McGuinness went on to defeat CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero in a quarter final match on "AEW Dynamite," moving on to semi-final of the tournament, where his opponent is yet to be determined via blind draw.

The last time McGuinness competed in ROH, he defeated Josh Woods in a pure rules match at Supercard of Honor in May. It was one of three matches, including the Continental Challenge Cup bouts, that the star has wrestled this year. He also defeated Yuta on a December edition of ROH, and lost to Moriarty in a 30-minute Iron Match match earlier that month.