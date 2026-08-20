Backstage Update On Nigel McGuinness's On-Screen Ankle Injury Amidst AEW CCC

AEW star Nigel McGuinness may have been reportedly pulled from his ROH Pure Championship match at Death Before Dishonor on Friday, but the injury angle he's currently working during AEW's Continental Challenge Cup, to determine the match for the Continental Championship at AEW All In, is reportedly a work. In the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez confirmed as much, following McGuiness' victory over Hechicero on "AEW Dynamite."

"He's not hurt," Alvarez said, "He literally taped up his boot... He taped up his boot and then Hechicero started taking the tape off his boot. What the hell is going on in this match?"

Dave Meltzer said it's "quite obvious" McGuinness isn't actually hurt, despite initially saying that he heard the star was injured and out of the tournament following his victory over Katsuyori Shibata on the August 15 edition of "AEW Collision." Following the victory, where McGuinness did appear injured at one point, the star confirmed in a video posted to AEW's social media that he would be fighting through to go on in the Continental Challenge Cup.

PWInsider reported that McGuinness has been pulled from his ROH title match against Lee Moriarty on Friday, but a reason for his removal from the bout wasn't immediately available. McGuinness was not only set to challenge for the Pure Championship; if he lost, he would be unable to compete on ROH moving forward. Moriarty is reportedly set to take on either Shibata or Wheeler Yuta instead.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.