WWE's Logan Paul Updates Fans On Injury Recovery

Former WWE United States Champion, and current member of The Vision, Logan Paul is still appearing alongside his stablemates on "WWE Raw" as he continues to heal from a triceps injury, which required surgery, that he sustained at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event back in May. Paul recently took to his YouTube channel to offer an update on his ongoing recovery.

The social media star posted a vlog on Sunday that followed him during an appointment in Los Angeles. Paul was in the city receiving platelet-rich plasma (or PRP) injections, which according to John Hopkins, can help speed up the healing process.

"I think people have forgotten that I tore my tricep off the bone," Paul said. "Still very much injured, but I'm healing very fast, though. It's because I'm religious about recovery."

Paul revealed in another YouTube vlog in July that he was healing ahead of schedule. The video showed him speaking with Paul Heyman behind-the-scenes in gorilla position, and "The Maverick" was able to bend his arm. Paul told Heyman that he was three months ahead of schedule.

After he suffered the torn triceps while defending the World Tag Team Championships alongside Austin Theory at Saturday Night's Main Event, Heyman revealed on-screen on "Raw" that The Vision's contract stated that the title could pass to another member of the stable. Bron Breakker has taken Paul's place as champion, defending the gold on the red brand.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Logan Paul via YouTube and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.