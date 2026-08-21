Jada Stone Advances To Finals Of Knockouts TV Title Tournament On TNA Impact

Seven weeks later, we now know the finalists in the TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament: Jada Stone and M By Elegance.

In the second semi-finals clash, Stone faced off with Heather By Elegance on Thursday's "TNA Impact." "The Spark" immediately looked to snatch Heather's limb with an armbar, but the Elegance Brand member escaped with a roll through. Stone prevented Heather from gaining further momentum by launching her across the ring with a headscissors, then landing a standing moonsault.

When Stone tried to leap off the top rope next, Heather tripped her up and laid in a nasty chop in the corner. A series of stomps and a suplex from Heather followed before Stone found herself whipped into the turnbuckle across the ring.

Stone briefly got momentum back on her side with a double stomp. She and Heather then moved to the apron, where several strikes were exchanged. Heather dropped Stone on the hard surface with a German suplex. Stone answered with a hurricanrana to the floor. Both women were left writhing in pain, so much so that the referee reached a count of nine. Upon returning to the ring, though, Stone mustered up enough strength to deliver the Spark Stunner for the win.

With her victory, Stone will advance to the tournament finals, where former Knockouts Tag Team Champion M By Elegance awaits her. Along the way, Stone also defeated Jody Threat and The System's Alisha Edwards. M, meanwhile, bested Rosemary, then received a second round bye. Her place in the finals came after she secured another win, in that case over wrestling veteran Indi Hartwell. Stone vs. M will take place next week, marking only the second singles clash between them under the TNA banner.

The Knockouts Television Championship becomes the fourth title available to the women of TNA. Xia Brookside currently holds the Knockouts World Championship, while Rosemary and Allie reign as the Knockouts Tag Team Champions. The inaugural KO TV Champion, whether it be Stone or M, will defend the respective gold exclusively on "Impact" programming.