Bully Ray Explains Why WWE's Paul Heyman Won't Acknowledge ECW

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is touted as one of the greatest creative minds in professional wrestling, and he's perhaps best known in history for running ECW. From joining its creative department, to running the company through until its end in 2001, Heyman's name is synonymous with the hardcore promotion.

Following its closure, Heyman made the jump to WWE to align himself with Brock Lesnar, and in recent years, Roman Reigns, in addition to his various backstage roles. On "Busted Open Radio," Dave LaGreca said he believes Heyman is so successful because he's always thinking of the now and the future, never the past. ECW original Bully Ray agreed that it's part of Heyman's genius, and commented on just why "The Wiseman" doesn't bring up ECW unprompted.

"On social media, you'll never really see Paul Heyman talk about ECW or acknowledge ECW unless Bubba does it first," he said. "We did it. We know what we did. It's over. It's dead. It's buried. People want to chant the letters 'ECW' forever? God bless them. We love you for it. All of those great memories that live from the past. What have you done for me lately? What are you doing right now? Because memories of the past don't put a**** in seats today. Paul Heyman isn't employed by the WWE... because of his past. It's what he's doing now for the company now in front of the camera and behind the camera."

Heyman was alongside Lesnar through his feud with Oba Femi that concluded with "The Beast's" retirement at SummerSlam. Now, he's caught in between Femi and Bron Breakker, who is part of The Vision, a stable Heyman helped create.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.