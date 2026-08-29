Former WWE Star Ridge Holland Recalls Brawling Brutes, Learning From Sheamus

Following his main roster call-up, Luke Menzies, fka Ridge Holland, would begin teaming up with Sheamus, and eventually the two would form The Brawling Brutes, and recruit Pete Dunne into the stable. During an interview with "Under The Mat With Simon Miller," Menzies looked back at the stable and working with Sheamus.

"We all sat together, and we thought, 'We all look anemic,'" he jokingly said. "You know, [with] wrestling, you've got to make the most out of what you're given. We thought, you know, why not look like, you know, three pasty white guys..."

Menzies added that the group would've originally have been called "The Bloody Brutes," but because The Bloodline already existed, WWE believed that fans would've gotten the two confused. No matter the name, the philosophy was simple

"Just go out there, fight people; we don't really cut promos, don't talk – they can't understand me anyway," he chuckled.