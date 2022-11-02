Butch On What Gave Him Anxiety After WWE Name Change And Call-Up

Since getting called up to WWE's main roster earlier this year, Butch has worked hard to elevate himself, as well as longtime WWE star Sheamus, with the Brawling Brutes, his tag team alongside Ridge Holland. On the latest episode of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," Butch talked about changing his ring name from Pete Dunne to his current moniker when he was brought up from "NXT" to "WWE SmackDown."

"It was very casual, to be honest," Butch said. "I had flights come through for that 'SmackDown,' where I debuted, and then when I was just about to board the plane I got a call [telling me] the new name, and the basic rundown of the vision. Then I spent ... the whole flight thinking to myself, 'How is this going to be received?' [while] knowing how it was going to be received, for the most part."

Butch admitted that public perception was an aspect of the change that brought about some anxiety. "To be honest, the main source of ... anxiety or anxiousness with it was the way it was going to be received," Butch continued. However, he remained confident that he would be able to win people over eventually. "If you give me that time in the ring, I'm going to connect to the crowd. I'm going to put on a show, right? I back myself to do that every time."

The Brawling Brutes and Sheamus have been embroiled in an intense feud with GUNTHER and Imperium in recent months, though Butch and Holland may be moving on to something new as they defeated The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn on the most recent "WWE SmackDown." Whatever happens next, it's safe to say that the current creative regime has big things in store for the former "NXT UK" Champion.

