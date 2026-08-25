Bully Ray Believes Giulia's WWE Character Needs Refining

Bully Ray feels that Giulia is stuck on the WWE main roster and hopes that she can alter her character slightly.

Giulia has been on the main roster for over a year now, during which time she has won the Women's United States Championship twice. However, over the last few months, her stock has somewhat fallen on "WWE SmackDown," which Ray noted on "Busted Open." He is a fan of the Japanese star but thinks it's time for her character to incorporate something new.

"I don't think they're as concerned about Giulia. As much as I love Giulia, I have been very honest about her in the WWE from day one. I always said I thought the transition from STARDOM would be very difficult for her. Her character needs some fine-tuning. She might need a change. And we discussed this — she comes from a Japanese and an Italian background. What do Japanese and Italian have in common? The mafia. Maybe she turns into some kind of mafia-esque Yakuza boss, blah, blah, blah, something," said Ray.

Ray didn't have much hope for her heading into her match with Blake Monroe on last week's "WWE SmackDown," stating that he didn't see her winning. The match, however, ultimately didn't take place, as Monroe ambushed and attacked her before it could get underway. Ray suggested that Giulia could benefit from returning to "WWE NXT" and rebuilding her character, something he thinks Natalya did successfully.

Ray had previously criticized WWE for having Giulia take the pin in a first-round Queen of the Ring match back in June in Italy, given her Italian heritage. He said that WWE missed an opportunity to have Giulia cut a promo in Italian for the fans in Turin and get her over with the audience, which he was disappointed they didn't do.