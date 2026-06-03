Bully Ray Calls Out WWE For Having Giulia Take Pin In Italy, Not Giving Her A Promo

WWE followed up Clash in Italy with an episode of "Raw" out of Turin, Italy Monday night, and there was one aspect of the show that, to quote Peter Griffin, really grinded Bully Ray's gears. Reviewing "Raw" on "Busted Open Radio" Tuesday morning, the two-time Hall of Famer took issue with WWE's usage of Giulia, who was part of the first round Queen of the Ring four-way match, only for her to take the pin to IYO SKY during the match.

"I did not like the fact that Giulia ate the pin," Bully said. "And I don't think a lot of people know this, although they did say it on commentary during her entrance, Giulia is Italian. Giulia is half-Italian and she's half-Japanese. Giulia speaks fluent Italian. I would have loved to have seen Giulia some promo time, make more of a connection with that crowd, and not do the J-O-B."

Bully, who himself speaks some Italian, really honed in on WWE not giving Giulia any mic time during "Raw," believing it was such a layup for the company given Giulia is half-Italian and the likelihood that the crowd would've responded well to such a promo.

"They're in Italy last night," Bully said. "That would've been a great opportunity to have her cut a thirty second promo. 'Ciao Torino. Il sono Giulia.' Start talking in Italian, and then 'Forza Torino' [or] whatever. Like, give her a little something. Nothing."

While he pondered the idea that WWE didn't give Giulia promo time because she is still struggling to get over within the WWE environment, Bully ultimately concluded that it was no excuse for WWE to not give her promo time in this situation.

"We have one talent of Italian descent, who speaks the language," Bully said. "I'll be damned if I'm not going to throw her out there to cut a promo to get the crowd going."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription