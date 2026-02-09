Dave Meltzer: WWE Is Presenting Kiana James As A 'Bigger Star' Than Giulia

It wasn't too long ago when Giulia arrived in WWE as one of the WWE signings in recent memory. These days, however, former Stardom and Marigold star finds herself smack dab in the "SmackDown" midcard, teaming with Kiana James. And despite being in her second reign as WWE Women's United States Champion, it was Giulia and not James who took the pin on "SmackDown" when the duo challenged Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

While analyzing the match on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez couldn't help but see the result, and other recent developments, as proof that WWE had decided that James, not Giulia, was the member of the team that should be pushed.

"I think that they have kind of come to the idea that Kiana James is actually the bigger star than Giulia," Meltzer said.

"Well, they are pushing her," Alvarez said. "She got that big win a couple of weeks ago. She got the pin in the match to get them this match."

"She was also...I think she was treated better in the Rumble too," Meltzer said.

A look at Giulia and James' Women's Rumble performances seem to support Meltzer, as while Giulia did eliminate one more wrestler than James, she would only last a little more than fifteen minutes in the match before being eliminated by Lyra Valkyria. This was a stark contrast to James, who entered the match third and lasted twenty seven and a half minutes before being eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez. Of the thirty participants, only Charlotte Flair, Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Rodriguez, SKY, and eventual winner Liv Morgan lasted longer in the match than James.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription