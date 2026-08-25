AEW's Will Ospreay Shares Inspiration Behind Ring Gear Plans For All In 2026

Will Ospreay is gearing up for a magical night at Wembley Stadium in England when AEW heads to his home country for All In, and he's got special ring gear planned for the occasion.

Ospreay will get the chance to win his first AEW World Championship at the show when he comes up against Kenny Omega, and the former AEW International Champion has designed a ring gear for that potential crowning moment. Ospreay revealed in an interview with "TV Insider" that his ring gear will be red and white, in memory of England's 1966 FIFA World Cup-winning team, with the final having taken place at Wembley.

"The gear is modeled after England's 1966 World Cup win. So I have the red and white. I'm usually in green, but when I play, I think about my home and away kit. My away kit is the green color, but my home kit is red," said Ospreay.

Ospreay, in recent weeks, has worn red and white gear, moving away from the green gear that he usually wears. England's 1966 World Cup victory remains the country's only FIFA World Cup win in its history. Ospreay is eagerly looking forward to performing at Wembley Stadium, which regularly hosts some of English football's top club matches and is also the home of the England national team. He recently said that every kid in England dreams of scoring the winning goal at Wembley, highlighting what a hallowed ground it is for anyone English.

The one-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion will face Omega at the show, recently revealing that there were other opponents in the mix to face him but stating that the current AEW World Champion was the natural rival for him.