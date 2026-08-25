Trick Williams Sets His Sights On Winning At WWE Money In The Bank 2026

Trick Williams may have lost the WWE United States Championship recently, but he is not just looking to regain the title, but is also eyeing bigger things, such as the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Williams lost to Baron Corbin at SummerSlam and is chasing him to win the title, which he discussed in an interview with "SHAK Wrestling." The former NXT Champion also has his eyes set on the Money in the Bank briefcase.

"We haven't talked about Money in the Bank yet, but who knows? Baron Corbin's still there talking his trash, saying that he deserves that title, but I see he hasn't taken the fur off of the title yet," said Williams. "But, you know, so who knows what way that Trick Williams decides to go from this. But, whatever it is, you know it's going to be a big deal."

Williams discussed potentially winning the Money in the Bank briefcase and adding some fur on it, as he did with the US Championship. He is keen to win the briefcase, particularly because it is happening in New Orleans.

"I've been thinking about nothing other than this for the past couple of weeks [adding fur to the Money in the Bank briefcase]. But, yeah, man, and then New Orleans of all cities, man. What a beautiful city, you know, full of good food, to win a briefcase. So, let's see what happens," concluded Williams.

This year's Money in the Bank PLE will take place on October 10 at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center, and Williams could potentially enter the men's Money in the Bank ladder match with a little help from his friend and musician Lil Yachty. Yachty will get in the ring with Corbin at Sunday Night's Main Event, and if he can survive five minutes with the US Champion, Williams will get another opportunity to challenge for the title.