Report On Future Of WWE-ESPN Relationship Paints Dire Picture

It's been over a year now since WWE and ESPN announced a landmark five year, over $1 billion agreement for the Worldwide Leader in Sports to stream WWE PLE's on their new ESPN Unlimited streaming service. But after the next four years, it appears there may not be a future relationship between the two sides. SEScoops reports that ESPN will not be renewing their deal with WWE when it expires in 2030, meaning WWE would have to find a new home for their PLEs.

Those close to the situation say the change in heart from ESPN occurred due to three major issues; changes in "the current media market," the cost of ESPN Unlimited not being picked up by cable providers for their customers, and a lack of "culture and synergy" between WWE and ESPN. It was noted that the deal between the sides was reached between TKO and Disney execs, and there was initially no discussion between WWE and ESPN themselves when the deal started with Wrestlepalooza last fall, leading to the synergy issues.

Communication between the two sides is believed to have improved recently, with ESPN taking a more aggressive approach in promoting WWE content, as well as making parts of PLEs available on ESPN and ESPN2. As a result, WWE content has been discussed more on ESPN morning platforms than sports such as Major League Baseball and the NHL in 2026, leading to backlash from fans and some media outlets.