Report On Future Of WWE-ESPN Relationship Paints Dire Picture
It's been over a year now since WWE and ESPN announced a landmark five year, over $1 billion agreement for the Worldwide Leader in Sports to stream WWE PLE's on their new ESPN Unlimited streaming service. But after the next four years, it appears there may not be a future relationship between the two sides. SEScoops reports that ESPN will not be renewing their deal with WWE when it expires in 2030, meaning WWE would have to find a new home for their PLEs.
Those close to the situation say the change in heart from ESPN occurred due to three major issues; changes in "the current media market," the cost of ESPN Unlimited not being picked up by cable providers for their customers, and a lack of "culture and synergy" between WWE and ESPN. It was noted that the deal between the sides was reached between TKO and Disney execs, and there was initially no discussion between WWE and ESPN themselves when the deal started with Wrestlepalooza last fall, leading to the synergy issues.
Communication between the two sides is believed to have improved recently, with ESPN taking a more aggressive approach in promoting WWE content, as well as making parts of PLEs available on ESPN and ESPN2. As a result, WWE content has been discussed more on ESPN morning platforms than sports such as Major League Baseball and the NHL in 2026, leading to backlash from fans and some media outlets.
ESPN/WWE Issues Reportedly Tied To Lack Of Subscriptions To ESPN Unlimited
The report comes one day after it was revealed ESPN was upping the subscription prices for Unlimited; it's believed this occurred because ESPN/Disney's hope of Unlimited regaining "carriage fee losses" due to fewer purchases of cable packages hasn't come to pass. As a result of that, those in the know say ESPN has had to sell the service themselves, resulting in decisions such as making WWE PLEs more readily available. This is a significant change, as WWE was originally planned to be an incentive to draw subscribers in.
Though the situation appears dire, there is some hope that WWE and ESPN's relationship could move forward after this current deal expires. However, it would require two things largely outside of WWE's control; subscriptions to ESPN Unlimited suddenly increasing, or cable providers picking up Unlimited "at a deal friendly to ESPN."
This is now the second time in the last year that word has emerged suggesting the WWE-ESPN deal was on shaky ground. In December 2025, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. claimed that ESPN was having buyer's remorse, hinting that their unhappiness was due to a lack of subscribers following the WWE deal. Sources from both ESPN and WWE later denied Prinze Jr.'s claims; as of this writing, neither side has commented on SEScoops' report.