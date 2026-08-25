Composer Jim Johnston On Chances Of Working With WWE Again: 'Close To Zero'

Jim Johnston was the composer behind some of WWE's most iconic themes from years past, including for "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, and the D-Generation X stable. Fans have often called for his return online while simultaneously criticizing current WWE themes, but according to Johnston, his return to the promotion is unlikely.

"I'd be happy to do it, but you have to be asked," he pointed out during an interview on the "All Axxess Podcast." "I think that the chances that Hunter [Triple H] is going to ask are close to zero. The [chances that the] WWE Music Group is going to call me up are zero, and the chances that the guy who is currently doing the themes for WWE, I think is zero. Why would you invite me in or invite somebody else in?" (H/T to Figure Four Online for the transcription)

In the past, Johnston recalled working with Triple H and claiming that while he was extremely involved in his themes, especially after he married Stephanie McMahon, "The Game" was respectful of his craft and still allowed him to create music his own way.

Johnston also seems to agree with fans about the declining quality of wrestler themes. During an interview earlier this year, he proclaimed that all the current themes either sound like noise or are just generic. Compared to his own music or even those Jimmy Hart put together, Johnston argued that themes used to be recognizable and fans immediately knew which wrestler was about to walk out.