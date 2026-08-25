AEW Star Eddie Kingston Set To Challenge For CMLL World Heavyweight Championship

Eddie Kingston made his return to AEW programming when he competed in the opening round of the Continental Challenge Cup tournament. He defeated Jake Doyle to advance. Kingston was scheduled to face his long-time rival, Claudio Castagnoli on "Collision" last Saturday. On Friday, Tony Khan announced that Kingston had a "medical issue" and would not be cleared to compete. Daniel Garcia won a play-in match at Death Before Dishonor and lost to Castagnoli the next night.

It would appear that Kingston's "medical issue" may be resolved as he was announced for a match in CMLL. "The Mad King" is scheduled to make his CMLL debut this Friday, August 28 when he challenges Hechicero for the World Heavyweight Championship. Not only will this be his Arena Mexico debut, but he will also be facing Hechicero for the first time ever. Last March, Hechicero defeated Castagnoli to become champion.

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📍Arena México

🗓️ Viernes 28 de Agosto '26

🕣 8:30 p.m. 🎟️ en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/meaJv02Si0 📲 Transmisión EN VIVO para miembros nivel "Campeón Mundial" y "Leyenda": https://t.co/dxr7urQxNm#ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/ppiKPM6LtT — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 25, 2026

Kingston has been competing in ROH alongside Ortiz and has formed an alliance with his former Second Gear Crew stablemate, Mance Warner. He has also been making his rounds on the indies in HOG Wrestling, F1RST Wrestling, RevPro, and wXw. Hechicero lost in the second round of the Continental Challenge Cup tournament to Nigel McGuinness. He picked up a win alongside Brian Cage against Bustah & The Brain on "Zero Hour" before Death Before Dishonor.