WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Weighs In On Avery Styles Controversy Ahead Of TNA Signing

In recent weeks, ahead of his signing with TNA, Avery Styles, son of WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles, and the concept of a wrestler paying his dues by helping set up independent shows has been a huge topic of conversation online. It's also been thoroughly discussed across various podcasts in the wrestling world, and John Bradshaw Layfield offered his opinion on "Something to Wrestle."

JBL said he paid his dues as one of the last generations to break into the territories. In regards to Avery being allegedly asked to help set up ahead of a match, and the drama surrounding it, JBL said it's "all about communication."

"Back in the day... there'd be a time where the promoter said, 'Hey, I don't have any help. I need people to help me set up chairs,'" he said. "I've set up chairs in arenas. I've set up rings in arenas... But it's part of communication. When I've gone to an arena, I've helped set up all the stuff. When I go to an arena and I'm sitting in the back and I'm expecting to go to a match and all of a sudden a promoter says, 'Hey, I need you to set up the chairs,' I'd probably tell him where to go."

The Hall of Famer said that being told to help out before and knowing what's expected of you is key. He also said he believes the situation being handled entirely online was not right.

"Freaking teenager getting started in the business and you're taking the chance of burying this guy this young in his career by putting this out on the internet?" he questioned.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something to Wrestle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.