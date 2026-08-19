WWE's Booker T Takes Sides In GCW Controversy Over AJ Styles' Son

Booker T has hit out at the management in charge of the GCW event where Avery Styles was criticized for not helping out, arguing that hired talent shouldn't be expected to do such duties.

AJ Styles' son Avery recently wrestled at a GCW event and was later called out for not helping out. Booker T, on his "Hall of Fame" show, has now weighed in on the debate, explaining that talent hired for a show — particularly those brought in from another state — shouldn't have to help at shows, stating how he doesn't do it at his Reality of Wrestling promotion.

"I was a little baffled about the story when I first heard the story, but I was thinking maybe this is one of these backyard companies where they are just playing wrestlers or playing promoter," began Booker T. "I hire talent to come in every month. Even talent that's local that live in Houston, and they don't set up a damn thing. We got a crew. We got students that's coming up that's trying to make their way in the business, and perhaps one of those students, once upon a time, you know, that did that. But if they're talent on the show, they're well past that now. Now, if I'm hiring someone from, you know, another state and they're coming in, they're flying in, or they're driving in or whatever, they're just coming in for the show. They're not coming in to set the ring up and take it down. That's ridiculous."

The Hall of Famer further criticized the management that put together the event, stating that somebody should be fired over the unnecessary controversy. He believes the issue reflects poorly on the promotion in question.

"I'm going to tell you right now, this is a real, real bad look, you know, for a promotion to be wanting talent to come in and set up the damn ring and wrestle. That's ridiculous," he declared.

Booker T added that he has never required wrestlers to set up chairs or the ring at Reality of Wrestling, right from its beginning.