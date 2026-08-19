WWE Hall Of Famer AJ Styles Comments On GCW Controversy Involving Son Avery

The talk of paying dues on the independent wrestling scene by helping set up the ring, set up chairs, or anything else before a show, has been the topic of conversation in the wrestling community for a few weeks now. The debate was sparked by GCW star Arik Cannon, who criticized Avery Styles, the son of WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles, for not assisting ahead of his recent match in GCW.

The elder Styles has spoken up on social media, responding to Cannon on X (formerly Twitter), and he further addressed the situation on "The AJ Styles Show." Styles said it was "all silly," and after the podcast, he was done harping on it.

"[Avery] never heard anybody say anything about [helping set up], and in fact, the guy that he was working, Marcus Mathers, was like, 'Yeah, we didn't hear anything. All we did was work in a match,'" Styles said. "They drove from Missouri to Minnesota... They made the drive and made the show the next day, that was an early show. So, they wanted to get their match. Never heard anything. Both of them tell me the same story. So, that being said, take it for what it is... I've never helped anybody. They've never asked me, when I was paid to do a show for them, to help them set up."

Styles said that if anyone is on the fence about whether or not they like Avery, to talk to his son at a show, and then decide. He said he's raised his children to be polite and appreciative, and said nobody's been harder on his kids than him, but he will "protect their integrity."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The AJ Styles Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.