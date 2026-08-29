WWE's Paul Heyman Reflects On Brock Lesnar Breaking Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak
The recently-retired Brock Lesnar had a storied athletic career, not just in WWE, but from his time wrestling at the collegiate level, to his stint in the NFL, to his accomplishments in UFC. No accomplishment shines brighter in Paul Heyman's eyes, however, than Lesnar defeating The Undertaker's streak at WWE WrestleMania 30. On an episode of "Six Feet Under," Heyman said it was Lesnar's most impressive stat out of anything he ever accomplished.
"None of them compare to being the one that conquered The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania," Heyman said. "It's the greatest claim to fame. It always will be when it comes to Brock Lesnar. That's his epitaph. 'Brock Lesnar: Conquered the Undertaker's undefeated streak. Former WWE and UFC Heavyweight Champion.' And, it still to this day gets the biggest reaction... It is the ultimate bragging right."
The match has become infamous in recent memory, not just due to Lesnar's shocking victory, but the fact Undertaker has spoken about not remembering the match, or much of the day surrounding it, due to a concussion. His wife and co-host, Michelle McCool, asked Heyman if he had any idea something was wrong during the match.
"I thought it was on the outside with the pine," Heyman said. "To me that looked like, 'Oh, that was a rough landing.' From there... it looked to me like, 'Okay, we started to try and hold it all together.' Meaning, you, me, and Brock."
Undertaker said that Lesnar was "very safe" throwing him around during the match. He said the concussion likely happened because he was getting late into his career and not working many matches.
"It's Father Time catching up with me," Undertaker said. "When your body's not used to that trauma, it doesn't take it as well. Brock was physical, but Brock was very safe."
A Generational Moment
Lesnar's victory is easily one of the most shocking, most unforgettable moments in not just WrestleMania history, but in WWE history overall. The bout went just over 25 minutes on a packed 'Mania card, which also saw Daniel Bryan defeat Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship. Heyman and Undertaker agreed that fans don't really remember the match itself, however. Lesnar's "advocate" said that's not necessarily a bad thing.
"They remember the finish," he said. "They remember the crowd reaction. To me, the moment was when the scoreboard changed and the audience knew at that moment, 'Oh my God, this is really happening.' Then, you feel the rumble in the crowd."
Heyman said you could feel the crowd realize they're witnessing history, something they never expected to see themselves. He said the emotion of it all is what makes it an iconic moment in WWE.
"As much as Hogan and Andre from WrestleMania 3 is the WrestleMania moment of the early days," he said. "Or Steve Austin and Mike Tyson being the Attitude Era's moment. To me, this generation? That's the moment."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.