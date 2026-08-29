WWE's Paul Heyman Reflects On Brock Lesnar Breaking Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak

The recently-retired Brock Lesnar had a storied athletic career, not just in WWE, but from his time wrestling at the collegiate level, to his stint in the NFL, to his accomplishments in UFC. No accomplishment shines brighter in Paul Heyman's eyes, however, than Lesnar defeating The Undertaker's streak at WWE WrestleMania 30. On an episode of "Six Feet Under," Heyman said it was Lesnar's most impressive stat out of anything he ever accomplished.

"None of them compare to being the one that conquered The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania," Heyman said. "It's the greatest claim to fame. It always will be when it comes to Brock Lesnar. That's his epitaph. 'Brock Lesnar: Conquered the Undertaker's undefeated streak. Former WWE and UFC Heavyweight Champion.' And, it still to this day gets the biggest reaction... It is the ultimate bragging right."

The match has become infamous in recent memory, not just due to Lesnar's shocking victory, but the fact Undertaker has spoken about not remembering the match, or much of the day surrounding it, due to a concussion. His wife and co-host, Michelle McCool, asked Heyman if he had any idea something was wrong during the match.

"I thought it was on the outside with the pine," Heyman said. "To me that looked like, 'Oh, that was a rough landing.' From there... it looked to me like, 'Okay, we started to try and hold it all together.' Meaning, you, me, and Brock."

Undertaker said that Lesnar was "very safe" throwing him around during the match. He said the concussion likely happened because he was getting late into his career and not working many matches.

"It's Father Time catching up with me," Undertaker said. "When your body's not used to that trauma, it doesn't take it as well. Brock was physical, but Brock was very safe."