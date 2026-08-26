Jaida Parker Accepts Special WWE Heatwave Challenge From Nattie

For weeks, WWE veteran Nattie (aka Natalya) has called Jaida Parker "soft." Now, Parker has an opportunity to prove her wrong.

On Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," Parker came face-to-face with the "Lowkey Legend," who asserted that she had given Parker the most valuable asset in all of women's wrestling: her attention. Parker, in return, claimed that Nattie's attention didn't come out of the goodness of her heart, but rather as a way to hinder Parker's progress in WWE. Still, the spunky star thanked Nattie for reminding her "just who the hell Jaida Parker is."

Parker went on to declare that an "ungrateful" Nattie should have actually been thanking her for bringing her back into discussions. The time for talk was apparently over at that point, though, as Nattie challenged Parker to a Submission Match at "NXT" Heatwave. Parker gladly accepted, promising that she'd "highkey wax that ass" at the premium live event.

Heatwave will mark the third meeting between Parker and Nattie as of late. The first resulted in victory for Nattie. A white towel throw from Thea Hail then evened the score for Parker in their rematch. Heatwave will mark the first submission match of Parker's wrestling career.

"NXT" Heatwave will emanate from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas on August 30. In addition to Parker vs. Nattie, fans will see NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey defend her title against Kelani Jordan. NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo will put his respective title on the line in a fatal-four-way bout against Grayson Waller, Cruz Montana, and Zilla Fatu.