Rey Fenix Retains AAA Cruiserweight Title In Special WWE NXT Match

Rey Fenix is still the AAA World Cruiserweight Champion after an explosive match against "WWE NXT's" EK Prosper.

Fenix and Prosper faced off on Tuesday's episode of "NXT," just one week after the latter bested three other men to earn a AAA Cruiserweight Title shot. The challenger immediately sought to surprise the defending champion with a backslide, but was denied when Fenix countered it into an arm drag. The action continued with Fenix landing a chop to Prosper's chest, then a kick to the face. Prosper responded with a kick of his own that knocked Fenix off of the apron. A moonsault to the outside floor followed.

Back from commercial break, viewers saw Fenix and Prosper back in the middle of the ring, trading strikes. Prosper gained momentum when he delivered an X-Factor-like move and a leg lariat off the top turnbuckle. A Michinoku Driver earned him a near fall. Fenix reached one of his own seconds later as he nailed Prosper with a drive-by kick and a crossbody off the top.

In the final moments, Prosper reversed a cutter into a German suplex, only to find himself on the receiving end of a rolling one seconds later anyway. After both men returned to their feet, Fenix charged into the corner with a big knee. The adversaries then met atop the turnbuckle, where Prosper hit a super hurricanrana. To further capitalize on it, Prosper looked to deliver a moonsault next. Fenix, however, rolled out of the way and blasted Prosper with a superkick to the jaw instead. A Mexican Muscle Buster secured him the win shortly after.