WWE NXT - 8/25/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 We Loved

Keanu Carver and Kam Hendrix wrestled one another in singles action this week, a match that the former had asked for at the beginning of the show as part of climbing the proverbial rankings to a title match.

That's fine, considering Hendrix has challenged unsuccessfully for the title held by Tony D'Angelo, the same title that he will be defending against three men at Heatwave. North American Champion Myles Borne is already wrapped up in a double jeopardy deal with Vanity Project, defending that title along with the NXT Tag titles he holds with Tavion Heights this weekend. So it's not as though there is room for them in any of the title pictures at the moment.

But then when all was said and done, Carver only got the win via cheap interference from Mason Rook. This is where the issue starts to become apparent. These three are simply treading water because there is nothing else for them at this current stage in time, and it's clear that someone can't make up their mind as to who should be leading the race for a title shot.

Too often now does interference comes merely as a device for running something back at a sooner rather than later date, a transparent attempt to stretch the very little there is in a storyline or angle into multiple weeks of programming. Carver could have gone over clean, and Rook could have confronted him afterward. Hendrix could have gone over with a little cheating (or clean), and Rook could have confronted him afterward. They could have wrestled to a draw and then both been confronted by Rook.

There are other options than distraction, distraction, distraction, all the time. There are other ways to explore a feud other than fighting for the sake of it. They've been thrown together because there is literally nothing else for them to do at the moment, despite the company clearly wanting to do something with them. That is fine; those are the bones. But nine out of ten doctors would agree, you should not be able to see the bones. There should be meat and connective tissue wrapped around them.

Here that is missing, and it's like a compound fracture. No one in their right mind really wants to look at a compound fracture. These are three big men who do big men things and a little bit more, let them loose. If they have to fight one another, make it interesting. Let them prove that they should be next up, not based on cheap wins or cut-paste finishes, but with a unique selling point.

Written by Max Everett