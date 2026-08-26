Bully Ray Explains Why Bron Breakker Was Already Defeated Before WWE Raw Promo Began

Bully Ray thinks that Oba Femi comfortably came out on top when he faced Bron Breakker on "WWE Raw," particularly pointing out that Breakker's body language was off.

Ray analyzed the segment between Femi and Breakker on "Raw" on "Busted Open" and said that the latter sounded a little foolish when he asked what his opponent had done lately, only to then rattle off all of Oba's recent achievements. He also pointed out a body language trait from the segment that made Breakker look less confident than Femi with the way he was sitting on the chair compared to Femi.

"I'm looking at a confident man in Oba Femi and maybe not so confident in Bron Breakker, despite knowing that he's a bad mother trucker. His body language told me that he was defeated before the promo even started," said Ray. "The confidence in which Oba spoke with, the way he sat in that chair, he put over Bron and said, 'Yeah, you know what? You and Cena, you would have been the guy. You and Roman, you would have been a guy. You and me, you ain't the guy. I'm the guy. I'm 'The Ruler.” So many different aspects of that segment told me that Oba Femi was the one to come out on top."

Breakker's body language, Ray said, is in sharp contrast to how he looked previously, stating that the former Intercontinental Champion looked more dominant in the past, but not so much in front of Femi. The segment between Breakker and Femi ended with The Vision's Austin Theory attacking Femi, but the former NXT Champion fought off the attack and cleared the ring, coming out on top both on the mic and in the ring.

The two will settle the score at the upcoming "Sunday Night's Main Event" in a match to determine the future of WWE.